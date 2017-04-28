App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 28, 2017 07:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tax compliance a must while pushing digital economy: Prasad

Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today called on tax practitioners and administrators to keep tax compliance in mind as India's digital economy expands.

Tax compliance a must while pushing digital economy: Prasad

Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today called on tax practitioners and administrators to keep tax compliance in mind as India's digital economy expands.

"We are creating a big ecosystem of digital economy. Indian digital economy is going to become a USD 1 trillion economy in the coming five years," Prasad said while speaking at a conference on tax system.

The digital economy includes communications services, IT and IT-enabled services, e-commerce, manufacturing and digital payments.

"In this ecosystem, surely issues of tax, compliances, border or no border will come. That is one area I would expect that sometime in future you people need to reflect, act and also give feedback as to how we can promote digital economy without disturbing innovation and enterprise while ensuring tax compliance," Prasad said.

He said that government is working very aggressively to ensure there is tax compliance in the system.

Prasad said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken lead in convincing the world that things have to be operated in a fair and transparent manner.

"If some people seek to tinker with the system there must be a mechanism available for automatic sharing of information. America has followed it immediately. Our PM went to Switzerland, they also agreed to open up," Prasad said.

He said that India revisited whole agreement with Cyprus, Switzerland to ensure tax compliance.

"The tax practitioners and tax administrators will have to understand tempo of this change. If you are unable to understand this change I am sure something is lacking in the approach of tax practitioners and tax administrators," Prasad said.

tags #Economy #Ravi Shankar Prasad

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.