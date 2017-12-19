App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 18, 2017 07:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Task force formed for setting up steel plants in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana: MoS Steel Sai

In terms of 13th schedule of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, SAIL was to examine the feasibility of establishing an integrated steel plant in YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A task force has been formed to consider the feasibility issues and prepare a road map for setting up steel plants in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Parliament was informed today.

In terms of 13th schedule of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, SAIL was to examine the feasibility of establishing an integrated steel plant in YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh. The PSU, in its feasibility report submitted in December same year, had said that setting up a plant is prima facie not financially viable, Minister of State for Steel Vishnu Deo Sai said in the Lok Sabha.

"Subsequently, a Task Force has been constituted on October 19, 2016 comprising of representatives from central and state government, SAIL, RINL, NMDC LTD, Mecon Ltd and MSTC Ltd to consider the feasibility issues and prepare a road map for setting up steel plants in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana," Sai said.

