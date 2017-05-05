Targeting 25% business from health insurance in FY18: Kotak General chief

The newest entrant in the private general insurance sector, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance has already made headway in its first full year of operations by launching products for the retail space including motor and health insurance. This financial year, the company is looking to increase its business from health insurance as well as enter commercial lines of business.

In his first media interaction, Mahesh Balasubramanian, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kotak General Insurance, tells Moneycontrol about their business strategies for FY18. Excerpts:

As a new player, Kotak General is only into retail. Will you be entering the commercial space?

We have had a smooth first full year of launch. Our belief is that we should be on top it terms of quality, and we will not compromise on that. As long as our qualitative parameters are good, we can build scale.

In FY17, we did retail motor and about 12-15 percent of our business came from health insurance. We hope to double that to 25 percent of our business next year.

Overall, we also want to get into the commercial business including fire, home and burglary. Product approvals did come through in the last quarter of the last financial year. Within 18-24 months of going live, our idea is to cater to all the segments of the market.

Will you be open to tying up with other banks as well?

The aim is to cater to all the customers of the Kotak Group, apart from the open market customers. We want to build a business that is holistic. Within 12 months of our launch, we have tied up with Equitas Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Finance Bank, apart from Kotak Mahindra Bank, which we already have as a distribution channel.

Web aggregators have also contributed a large portion of your premiums. Is that a conscious strategy?

There will be no let-up in terms of digital. With digital, the turnaround time is improved, it helps keep costs under control and betters the customer experience. Further, we have also launched our tablet motor claims and about two-thirds of our motor claims are processed through the tablet. This helps us reduce fraud.

Unsustainable pricing has been a cause for concern in the industry. How are you dealing with this?

Our thumb rule is that whatever business we do, it must be sustainable. We definitely are conscious that any business adds a little to our fixed costs. If it doesn’t add, then it is not a business that we are keen on.

There are enough areas to pick and choose in this Rs 1.27 lakh crore non-life insurance market and make sure that the pricing and customer profiling is right. There is an opportunity to build meaningful business and on our terms.

Once listing of the public sector insurers happens, it will bring discipline among all players. Underwriting profit is an important metric. More focus on valuation than value.

Since you are expanding health, will add-on services also be offered?

We would be looking at health and wellness and are filing some products that will also include wellness as a proposition. Plus, our existing health indemnity products are also quite competitive.

You are one of the players who does not have a joint venture (JV) partner. Would you be open to having one?

When we started in 2014-15, we asked ourselves why do we need a JV partner. Capital has never been a problem for us. Technology was available in India domestically. Today, it is a 15-year-old industry and we have been able to put together a team taking people from across the industry. We also got talent quickly. For us, the Kotak brand rub-off has been very positive.

Having said that, we are very open, as long as we find that the JV partner is able to add tremendous value in terms of bringing in certain things which are not available in the Indian market. If we are getting in some real competitive advantage then we are happy to engage with a partner.

We are the fastest to go live. The licensing process was very simple since we did not have any partners.