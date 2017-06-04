Tamil Nadu govt has waived Rs 5,482 cr farmers loans so far: Minister

App
Jun 04, 2017 03:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

The Tamil Nadu government has so far waived Rs 5,482 crore worth loans borrowed by small and marginal farmers from cooperative banks, Education and Sports Minister K A Sengottaiyan has said.

Keeping agricultural improvement in mind, the government is granting free fodder to milch animals and fertiliser at subsidised prices, he said at a function at nearby Gobichettipalayam yesterday to distribute welfare measures worth Rs 28 lakh to the public.

The Minister said the Education Department will on Tuesday announce 41 new schemes for educational development, which would help take the State to the top in the sector. "The new schemes will take Tamil Nadu to the first position in education across India and students' position would also improve," he said.

Later, he inaugurated desilting work at a water tank near Gobichettipalayam.

Erode district Collector Dr S Prabakar presided.

Earlier, at Erode Ellapalayam area, Environment Minister K C Karupannan inaugurated desilting work of a tank at a cost of Rs 11 crore.

tags #Economy #farmers #Tamil Nadu government

