Suresh Prabhu seeks Niti Aayog's help in revamping safety infrastructure

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has sought the Niti Aayog's help in monitoring investment in safety infrastructure and also suggestions in setting up of a dedicated wing for train accident investigation.

The government has allocated Rs 1 lakh crore for the safety upgrade in railways over the next five years.

Prabhu, who has introduced many reforms in rail administratiecon, broached the idea of involvement of Niti Aayog in revamping safety system with PMO also, sources in the railway ministry said.

Prabhu is keen that expenditure in safety upgrade is being carried out with suggestion and guidance from Niti Aayog.

The Railways aims to achieve zero accident rate through strengthening of the safety mechanism.

Currently, train accidents are investigated by mostly railway men under the commissioner of railway safety.

However, Prabhu has strongly advocated for creation of a separate organisation comprising forensic experts to investigate accidents in a scientific way and come out with solutions to avoid such incidents in future.

The Railways is working out a strategy to have a dedicated team of experts to investigate train accidents.