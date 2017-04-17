App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 17, 2017 09:41 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Suresh Prabhu launches 'Vistadome' coaches with glass roof, rotating seats

While flagging off the train with Vistadome coaches between Visakhapatnam and Araku through video conferencing from Rail Sadan in Bhubaneswar, he said that the Vistadome coaches' features will enable tourists to enjoy scenic beauty along the journey, IANS reported.

Suresh Prabhu launches 'Vistadome' coaches with glass roof, rotating seats

Glass roof, LED lights, GPS-based info system and rotating seats — these are some of the welcoming features in the new Vistadome coach inaugurated by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu.

While flagging off the train with Vistadome coaches between Visakhapatnam and Araku through video conferencing from Rail Sadan in Bhubaneswar, he said that the Vistadome coaches' features will enable tourists to enjoy scenic beauty along the journey, IANS reported.

Prabhu also laid the foundation stone for mechanised laundry at Visakhapatnam, which he said will significantly improve the quality of linen provided on the trains and would lead to enhanced passenger satisfaction.

Inaugurating the Life Line Express-Sindhudurg of Konkan Railway, he said it will be a great help to poor patients.

A function was also arranged at Visakhapatnam in which a number of public representatives including MP Kothapalli Geetha and several MLAs were present.

tags #Economy #Railway Minister #Suresh Prabhu #Vistadome

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.