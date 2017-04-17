Suresh Prabhu launches 'Vistadome' coaches with glass roof, rotating seats

Glass roof, LED lights, GPS-based info system and rotating seats — these are some of the welcoming features in the new Vistadome coach inaugurated by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu.

While flagging off the train with Vistadome coaches between Visakhapatnam and Araku through video conferencing from Rail Sadan in Bhubaneswar, he said that the Vistadome coaches' features will enable tourists to enjoy scenic beauty along the journey, IANS reported.

Prabhu also laid the foundation stone for mechanised laundry at Visakhapatnam, which he said will significantly improve the quality of linen provided on the trains and would lead to enhanced passenger satisfaction.

Inaugurating the Life Line Express-Sindhudurg of Konkan Railway, he said it will be a great help to poor patients.

A function was also arranged at Visakhapatnam in which a number of public representatives including MP Kothapalli Geetha and several MLAs were present.