Subramanian Swamy calls for cess to fund gaushalas across India

Moneycontrol News

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy called for a cess to be imposed for funding gaushalas across the country at a national conference for cow protection on Sunday.

The conference was organised by the Virat Hindustan Sangam at the BSE on Dalal Street. Swamy is founder of VHS.

According to report in The Indian Express, Swami said, “In 1962 when China attacked India, an appeal was made to contribute to the defence fund. That is the mood of the country now. If we ask to pay Re 1 on petrol for gaushalas, the country will be flooded with money.”

He added that the cow protection cess should be applied to people of all religions -- "Hindus and Muslims, since we tax everybody equally.”

Vishwa Hindu Parishad international general secretary Surendra Jain alleged that 'gau-rakshaks' who should be felicitated for trying to stop cow slaughter are being implicated in false cases by police.

“Gaurakshaks are performing a great service. We must give them a certification. A national cadre called Gaurakshaks of Hindustan must be made,” Jain said.

At the conference, Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir asked the government to create a cow sanctuary.

“I proposed to use 7 crore hectare of forest land for cow sanctuary. If we want to protect cows, a demand should be made to the government. People should ask the government to create a cow sanctuary just like a tiger sanctuary,” Ahir said.

A range of topics relating to cow such as its protection, the export market for milk, various medicinal claims and idea of making it the national animal were discussed at the conference.

The IE report said that Swami Arihant, founder of Urjaa World Foundation, proposed that compulsory chapters be introduced in school curricula on cow protection.

“We don’t need andolans, we need education. Our children have started going to convent schools and western culture is prevailing. We need to introduce chapters on cow and its protection,” he said.

Swamy also commented on the government's recent law banning sale of cows for purposes of slaughter and said that the law did not infringe upon people's right to eat what they want.

“There is no such thing as absolute fundamental right. The right to eat beef is subject to ‘reasonable restrictions’ in the Constitution. Soon, a national ban will be announced on cow slaughter and consumption.”

The government is planning to make an e-commerce portal for cow farmers where farmers can sell their cow products directly online, and offer health services using cow urine, cow dung and cow ghee.

“We plan to make this an e-commerce portal eventually. Farmers can upload their products and they do not need to worry about sale and constant income,” said Govind Das, attached with Virat Hindustan Sangam.

Similar facility will be available in a mobile app called Cow Connect, which will display the nearest gaushala.

The app has several categories — Go Krishi, Go Vigyan Anusandhan, Go Shala, Go Rakshak.