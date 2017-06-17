App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jun 16, 2017 10:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Steel Minister lays stress on R&D in the sector to cut imports

There is a need to intensify research and development in order to produce value-added and special steel by FY 2020 and cut reliance on imports to meet domestic demand, steel minister Chaudhary Birender Singh said.

Steel Minister lays stress on R&D in the sector to cut imports

There is a need to intensify research and development in order to produce value-added and special steel by FY 2020 and cut reliance on imports to meet domestic demand, steel minister Chaudhary Birender Singh said.

"We have to intensify our research and development efforts for production of value added and special steels including auto grade steel, CRGO, CRNO, etc. by 2019-20," Singh was quoted as saying in a release by the steel ministry.

This would make India self-reliant in sectors like automobile and defence for which the country depends on imports to meet demand, the minister said.

The minister was addressing the second meeting of recently-constituted National Steel Consumers’ Council in Bhubaneswar.

The new steel policy (NSP), he said, would focus on ensuring security of raw material, substitution of importance and enhance the consumption of alloy.

Singh said that with the roll out the policy, it is envisaged that the industry will be steered with appropriate policy support in creating an environment for promoting domestic steel and thereby ensuring that production meets the anticipated pace of growth in demand.

He also said that to enhance steel consumption, the ministry has identified construction and manufacturing sectors like rural development, urban infrastructure and railways to be the key focus areas.

tags #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.