Steel Min to discuss consumption, global trends at council meet

Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh will tomorrow chair the National Steel Consumers' Council meeting where issues pertaining to domestic steel consumption and global trends will be discussed.

The second meeting of the council, on the theme of 'Current Status of Steel Industry and the Way Forward' will be held under the chairmanship of the steel minister in Bhubaneswar on June 16, the ministry said in a statement.

"This meeting would provide a vibrant platform to discuss the viable options for generating domestic steel consumption, domestic steel industry scenario, global steel trends and advantages of using steel over any other construction materials," the statement said.

The meeting would be attended by representatives of various ministries, several industry associations, producers and consumers of iron and steel Industry, house builders and related industries, industry experts and leading domestic steel makers.

The primary functions of the Steel Consumers' Council are advising the government on matters relating to supply, availability, quality and the market trends in the iron and steel sectors.

India is currently the third largest steel producer in the world while its per capita steel consumption remained at just 60 kg, which is much lower than the world average of 208 kg.

There has been continued efforts by the Ministry of Steel to boost domestic consumption by exploring opportunities for using steel in various sectors.