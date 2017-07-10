Steel consumption grows 4.6%, exports up 66% in April-June

India's steel consumption grew by 4.6 per cent to nearly 21 million tonne in the first quarter of the current fiscal over the same period in 2016 while the country's steel exports jumped by nearly 66 per cent in the April-June period, a Ministry report said.

"India's consumption of total finished steel saw a growth of 4.6 per cent in April-June 2017 at 20.999 mt (million tonne) over same period of last year, under the influence of a rising production for sale," the report said.