Jul 10, 2017 11:52 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Steel consumption grows 4.6%, exports up 66% in April-June

"India's consumption of total finished steel saw a growth of 4.6 per cent in April-June 2017 at 20.999 mt (million tonne) over same period of last year, under the influence of a rising production for sale," the report said.

Steel consumption grows 4.6%, exports up 66% in April-June

India's steel consumption grew by 4.6 per cent to nearly 21 million tonne in the first quarter of the current fiscal over the same period in 2016 while the country's steel exports jumped by nearly 66 per cent in the April-June period, a Ministry report said.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/business/steel-consumption-grows-4-6-exports-up-66-in-april-june-1456571.html

tags #Economy #Exports #steel

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.