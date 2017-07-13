App
Jul 13, 2017 08:22 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

State of the economy: Inflation cools, growth slows

The demand for a rate cut has resurfaced -- and this time the triggers are the latest retail inflation and industrial production numbers.

The demand for a rate cut has resurfaced -- and this time the triggers are the latest retail inflation and industrial production numbers. Retail inflation has witnessed a sharp slowdown in June - coming in at 1.54 percent. This as food inflation contracted for the second consecutive time. On the other hand, the May industrial output came in at 1.7 percent, indicating a slowdown in growth across eight core industries.

In this backdrop, the big question is should the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut rates now? Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian believes it should. Speaking to media after the CPI and IIP reports last evening the CEA said, "This low number and what it implies about underlying price pressures as well as the latest data on the IIP, is something that I am sure all policy makers will reflect upon very carefully".

In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, Former Chief Economic Advisor, Arvind Virmani and Professor at Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations, Shankar Acharya discussed the CEA statement.

Watch accompanying video for more details.

