Star Union Dai-ichi Life hopeful of paying dividend to promoters from 2018-19

Moneycontrol News

Private life insurer Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance has wiped off half its Rs 180 crore accumulated losses. In an interview with Moneycontrol, Girish Kulkarni, MD and CEO, Star Union Dai-ichi Life talks about their business strategy for this financial year. Excerpts:-

The company saw a big jump in its new business. Would the bank partners be a major contributor to that?

Our retail annualised premium equivalent (APE) has grown almost by 68 percent. All of them were due to bancassurance. Further, our renewal premiums also grew by almost 23 percent, which added to our good run. Within the entire portfolio, only about 7 percent is single premium while the rest is regular premium.

The expenses have also been under control. We spent around Rs 280 crore as against new premium of Rs 640 crore on APE basis.

Would you require any additional funds this fiscal?

We managed with the seed capital that we had received till last year. We recently infused Rs 108 crore which was growth capital, post which our solvency rose to 4.5. We would not need any additional capital.

With Rs 420 crore of seed capital, we saw breakeven with only Rs 180 crore accumulated losses. We have wiped out 50 percent already and we will wipe off Rs 99 crore in FY18. I want to start paying dividend to promoters from 2018-19 onwards. We should cross Rs 100 crore in profits in FY18.

Since you already have two strong banks, Bank of India and Union Bank, will you be expanding your agency channel?

We are investing in agency, but are going a little cautious in this channel. It is still in a formative stage and is a small channel for us. The channel is cash positive. In all key markets and, also geographically, it has performed.

Unless an agent earns atleast Rs 10,000 a month, he will not be productive. We are trying to create a model with a fixed salary for the agents who we call life plan designers.

Unlike other bank-promoted insurers, you have a higher share of traditional products. Why?

We have taken a conscious decision to keep it low. Out of the entire portfolio, almost 88 percent of this is traditional and only the rest is unit-linked insurance products.

The top four to five insurers are driven by Ulips. We have gone traditional and this has given us good results. We will probably continue with that. We believe that the core traditional selling is easier on bancassurance. The idea is to have a portfolio that is resilient to tackle challenges of the future.

Will you be looking at expansion on the pension front?

We have expressed an intent to be a pension fund manager with the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) chairman. Since we already issue annuities, we are looking to expand to the PFM space as well.