Spice export grows 6% to $2.63 bn in 2016-17

India's spices export grew by over 6 per cent to USD 2.63 billion in 2016-17 on account of robust demand in international markets, the commerce ministry today said.

In rupee terms, the shipments recorded a growth of 9 per cent last fiscal at Rs 17,664.61 crore.

In 2015-16, spices and related product export aggregated USD 2.48 billion (Rs 16,238.23 crore).

The exports registered "an increase of 12 per cent in volume, 9 per cent in rupee terms and 6 per cent in dollar terms", it said in a statement.

Chilli continued to be the most sought-after spice in 2016-17 with export of 4 lakh tonnes, followed by cumin, turmeric, garlic, nutmeg and mace.

"India has surpassed all previous export records and has fulfilled the increasing international demand for its quality spices in the face of tough competition in global markets," Spices Board Chairman A Jayathilak claimed today.

A shift in dietary preferences from conventional spices to processed and value-added spices was evident in the export statistics, he added.