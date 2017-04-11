App
Apr 09, 2017 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soon, you will need Aadhaar or passport to fly domestic

The aviation ministry is planning to make Aadhaar or passport number mandatory for domestic travel in next two to three months, says a report in Sunday?s Economic Times.

The ministry, which is in process of drafting a no-flyers list, is looking at adding four level of offences, which will make passenger identification mandatory. These level of offences will be based on seriousness of the issue, as per the media report.

To ensure smooth implementation of the above system, ministry will require passengers to give their Aadhaar or passport numbers at the time of booking flight.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that to deal with unruly passengers, DGCA is drafting amendment to CAR (civil aviation requirements) in consultation with the ministry for a National No Fly List.

The aviation ministry is planning to put out CAR amendment draft in public domain for discussion sometime next week. A 30-day window will be open for people to put in their suggestions, according to the ET report.

The Ministry plan to have the list ready by June or July.

The national no-fly list will ensure safety of passengers as well as the crew. The decision came after the recent manhandling of Air India manager at the Delhi International Airport by Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Vishwanath Gaikwad.

The ministry is in process of finalizing level of offences and the punishment or ban each would entail.

tags #Aadhaar #Aadhaar Card #Avition ministry #Business #National No-fly list #News #passport

