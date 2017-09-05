Soon, you will be able to pay taxes via an app

Moneycontrol News

Tax payers might soon be able to pay their taxes using digital payment applications like UPI and digital wallets, according to a report in the Hindu BusinessLine.

The move will further boost the government's Digital India drive.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is currently working on a tax-related app called My Pay, which will enable payments through options like internet banking and card transactions.

The app will also contain all tax-related issues and the CBDT will use to communicate with the taxpayers.

The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) has also been directed to create such a platform to facilitate customs duty and baggage duty payments by means other than credit and debit card.

Currently, CBEC allows electronic transfer for amount above Rs 1 lakh. A request to reduce this threshold has been sent to CBEC, the report said.

CBEC is also working on a pilot project with State Bank of India for installing point of sale (PoS) machines at the Jaipur airport to pay baggage duty allowance.

CBEC also plans to extend the facility to 11 other airports and could tie-p with multiple banks for it.

To boost digital payments in the country, a committee headed by Ratan Watal has been set up. The committee has proposed a plan to halve India's cash-to-GDP ratio from 12 percent to 6 percent in coming three years.