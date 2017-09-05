App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Sep 05, 2017 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soon, you will be able to pay taxes via an app

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is currently working on a tax-related app called My Pay, which will enable payments through options like internet banking and card transactions.

Soon, you will be able to pay taxes via an app

Moneycontrol News

Tax payers might soon be able to pay their taxes using digital payment applications like UPI and digital wallets, according to a report in the Hindu BusinessLine.

The move will further boost the government's Digital India drive.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is currently working on a tax-related app called My Pay, which will enable payments through options like internet banking and card transactions.

The app will also contain all tax-related issues and the CBDT will use to communicate with the taxpayers.

The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) has also been directed to create such a platform to facilitate customs duty and baggage duty payments by means other than credit and debit card.

Currently, CBEC allows electronic transfer for amount above Rs 1 lakh. A request to reduce this threshold has been sent to CBEC, the report said.

CBEC is also working on a pilot project with State Bank of India for installing point of sale (PoS) machines at the Jaipur airport to pay baggage duty allowance.

CBEC also plans to extend the facility to 11 other airports and could tie-p with multiple banks for it.

To boost digital payments in the country, a committee headed by Ratan Watal has been set up. The committee has proposed a plan to halve India's cash-to-GDP ratio from 12 percent to 6 percent in coming three years.

tags #Business #CBDT #Economy

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.