Soon, you can connect with LinkedIn contacts from the same neighbourhood

Picture this. You are out for a business meeting or day-long investor conference and are free for almost three hours in between sessions. Instead of sitting idle at the hotel where the event is being held, you can meet your LinkedIn professional contacts and engage in meaningful networking.

As per a blog post by global professional networking firm LinkedIn, they are updating their terms of service, privacy policy as well as user agreement on June 7, 2017.

Sara Harrington, Vice President of Legal at LinkedIn in an email to all users said that these updates to their terms will let us introduce new features, while continuing to give you control over how your information is used.

"Easily meet up with other members; you'll have the ability to see members nearby who have also opted-in; so, it’s easier to meet up when you’re at a conference or out for lunch," Harrington said in an official blog.

This networking opportunity could be used to connect with business leaders or even look for possible job opportunities. Till now, this feature of searching for contacts/connections based on locations is commonly offered by dating applications.

Harrington wrote that LinkedIn will have productivity bots and similar tools to improve communication with your network. However, a user can opt-in to use their automated systems that can help with messages by suggesting responses, assisting in scheduling meetings with connections, generating ice-breakers, or offering insights to help connect with other professionals more easily.

With respect to an individual’s profile, similar to the way your profile shows up in search engines, LinkedIn will allow certain third-party services to show your profile to their users, so that you can be more easily found for opportunities and connect with people.

But, there is an option whereby you can opt out of this broader distribution of your profile, and you can control what you share on your profile.

Since at the end of last year LinkedIn became a part of Microsoft, Harrington said that they will leverage Microsoft technology and resources to offer more valuable features and services.

One can opt out of all the new updates that are being made. Further clarity will also be offered by LinkedIn on the payment terms for the Premium profile feature.