Soon, ATMs can be used for bill payments, mobile recharges

Beena Parmar

Moneycontrol News

You will soon be able to do a mobile recharge or make bill payments at all ATM machines.

As the deployment of new ATMs or Automated Teller Machines in the market is witnessing a massive slowdown, banks are exploring ways to increase more services at the machines to improve efficiency and cut costs.

In India, the number of ATMs as on February end 2017 stood at 2.07 lakh, an increase of 5 percent from last year as against an increase of 10 percent in the year ago period, RBI data showed.

Global ATM installations also grew at their lowest last year at 14 percent last year and at 9.9 percent between 2010 and 2015, but are expected to grow even slower at 4 percent between 2015 and 2020 as cashless transactions rise.

The volume of cashless transactions grew 52 percent between 2011 and 2015, while ATM withdrawals grew at 33 percent.

To beat the heat, ATM operating companies such as like Diebold, NCR Corporation, CMS and AGS Transact are launching more intelligent ATMs with multi-function capabilities like bill payments for utlities, cash recycling, loan applications, loan repayments, cardless cash withdrawals, cheque encashment, mobile recharge and DTH top-ups, cross-sell products, lead captures, pre-staged transactions, among other services.

Some ATMs, which are in few numbers, are already facilitating such functions.

Navroz Dastur, CEO of NCR India, said, "Banks are looking at what more they can do at ATMs. Can we use ATMs for bill payments, mobile top-ups and recharges? We are a very highly under-penetrated market on ATMs as compared to peers like China. In China, they have 400 ATMs per million people, while in India, we are barely at 180-200 ATMs per one million people. The ATM offers 24/7 channel and the moment we go to rural and semi-urban areas, that is the most accessible channel for them."

Apart from the above mentioned functions, Aadhaar-enabled biometric is also being inserted in ATMs. Banks are looking at decongesting their branch sites and teller solutions are getting evaluated to make transactions faster and taking their efficiency up.

A banker with a large public sector bank said, "We are looking at giving customers more options at ATMs and given the convenience of its usage (we) want people to use them for more services than just cash withdrawals."

Last year, HDFC Bank started offering personal and credit card loans at ATMs.

Diebold is doing pilots on the Aadhar biometric with two banks to facilitate cash recycling, ATM logical security and retail e-Pos (e-point of sale) with GST-ready solution for merchants.

Jaivinder Singh Gill, Managing Director, South Asia & Vice President Operations, Asia Pacific, Diebold Nixdorf, said, "Banks are evaluating this and they expect demand for such services to pick up...There is a big challenge on the cash management side as there are high costs involved in transiting and deploying cash which is 25-30 percent of the total ATM operating costs. Hence, we are looking at a lot of self-service solutions...This will be more of e-marketing and helps to acquire new customers by generating leads at the ATMs."

He explained that anyone who comes to withdraw cash, it encourages these customers to view other products they could be interested in like policies or savings or loan products; it checks customer behaviour, collects information for banks and helps integrate ATMs with other channels to access the account through mobile, internet or any other channel. Some machines are also being enhanced with local languages so the biometric will empower ease of use for those who are not literate.

At AGS Transact's innovation centre in Mumbai, ATMs are being designed to have features such as passbook printing, statement printing, personalised debit cards and a gold coin dispensing facility.

NCR's Dastur said, "The white label ATMs (WLAs) were supposed to enhance the ATM game with additional features but they are struggling to survive, especially post demonetisation."

The poor progress of WLAs is mainly due to the low inter-change paid per transaction.

The inter-change fee — at Rs 15 (down from Rs 18) -- was the biggest revenue generator. For card issuers, it’s an expense they have to bear on behalf of customers using their cards at such ATMs and white label oeprators are not allowed to issue cards.

Further, WLAs were one of the biggest casualties of demonetisation in November as their business suffered a major setback with their ATMs entirely shut till January this year. In the last over two months, they have seen about 60-70 percent of the ATMs in operation.

The eight entities licensed by the Reserve Bank of India — AGS Transact Technologies, BTI Payments, Hitachi Payment Services, Muthoot Finance, RiddhiSiddhi Bullions, Tata Communications Payment Solutions, Vakrangee and SREI Infrastructure Finance — have collectively set up a mere 13,793 ATMs as against a target of about 25,000.

Banks will look to up the game on existing ATM infrastructure as they try to innovate and make it more convenient for customers to access financial services amid digital and cashless push on internet and mobile channels.