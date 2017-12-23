Social media checks of prospective candidates may become new norm for jobs

Out of 100 cases, 15 have an element of mismatch between information provided and information verified, according to a report by background screening and due diligence firm AuthBridge. Another data by background verification firm SecUR Credentials said that 40 percent candidates lied about their tenure of employment. The incorrect information in resumes floating in the market has led to companies getting more stringent about verification, a trend that is expected to widen in 2018 and even cover social media accounts.

Ajay Trehan, Founder & CEO of AuthBridge said that increased competition and easy access to job related information, along with a dynamic job market has led to increased faking of information by candidates.

Employment-related information has been found to be the most faked, as per multiple reports. Data from background verification firm First Advantage said that the discrepancy trend is consistent in the employment component across zones in the third quarter of 2017 and also the previous quarter.

With the creation of new jobs and more number of people coming into the formal workforce, it is anticipated that companies will also get further stringent in the area of background verification.

Rahul Belwalkar, CEO of background verification firm SecUR Credentials, said that the most common discrepancies in 2017 were in employment details and addresses. Of the discrepancies found, about 40 percent lied about the tenure of employment, 30 percent inflate their past salaries and 30 percent lied about the designation and past roles.

Companies frequently verified information about the employment, education, reference and address mentioned. However, now even substance abuse including drugs are being verified. This is expected to accelerate the verification of the candidate’s personality through social media checks.

Several organisations across the world take explicit permission from the candidates to scan their social media profiles. There have been cases where candidates shown to be using drugs or even sporting a tattoo have been declined a job position.

Trehan said that organisations are responding to these challenges by developing structured background verification programmes to ensure they only hire trusted candidates with the right fit.

Source: AuthBridge report

Social media can also be used to even look into personal interests and politically leanings of an individual which could also impact hiring decisions at a senior level.

Take the case of a CXO position at a large engineering firm for which it received application from a senior private sector executive. A quick social media check revealed that he has sympathies for a group whose affiliates were involved in an attack on the company’s plant. His application was quietly removed.

Going forward, Belwalkar said that they forsee a rise in the number of companies opting for a social media/database check which is where issues like culture fit will come into play.

“Currently we have seen schools and professional agencies like consultants and lawyers dabble with background verification. We expect that more sectors will start adopting this practice not only as a matter of due diligence but as an important tool to secure their environment,” he added.

As per the Q3 trends for 2017 by First Advantage, in state-wise discrepancies, Maharashtra leads at 24 percent, which meant out of every 100 discrepant checks, 24 were from this state. Karnataka closely follows at 20 percent and Andhra Pradesh is at 9 percent.