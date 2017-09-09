Small group of ministers should work out solution for GSTN issues, says J&K FM Drabu

With over two months into India's new indirect tax system, the industry is still grappling with teething issues, with one of the key concerns being challenges pertaining to tax return filing on the technology backbone Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN).

In the 21st meeting of the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley-headed Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council in Hyderabad, various state finance ministers expressed concerns related to tax return filing on GSTN.

Jammu and Kashmir Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu today said that a small group of minister should be set up to tackle GSTN related issues.

“I would recommend that we set up a small group of ministers which will examine in detail (problems related to GSTN) and work out the way forward for 2-3 months,” Drabu said.

“There are issues with GSTN. There is no doubt about it. But these are transitional. We always knew that this is not going to be a smooth affair. It is a very large process. Yes, it is true we have had problems. We will discuss it with the Council,” he added.

Echoing similar views, West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra said that the GST Council should consider preparedness for filing GST returns. Breakdown or technical glitches on GSTN portal shows that the new indirect tax system has been implemented in a haste.

Tax return filing on GSTN has been one of the key concerns for the government as the complaints regarding the portal started pouring in since August. Issues such as trouble in invoice matching, claiming transition credits via Trans 1 form, error while making final submissions, uploading of returns and invoices have led not adhering to the deadline for filing returns provided by the government.

The government has time and again extended the deadline for return filing for various GST forms and also waived off the late fee for the companies that have not been able to file returns on time.