Jun 21, 2017 01:41 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Slow monsoon progress delays India soybean sowing: Trade body

Central state of Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring Maharashtra are top two producers of soybeans in the country, but both the states have not got enough rainfall for the sowing, the trade body said in a statement.

Soybean sowing in India is likely to get delayed due to the late arrival of monsoon showers in key growing states, trade body Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) said on Wednesday.

Central state of Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring Maharashtra are top two producers of soybeans in the country, but both the states have not got enough rainfall for the sowing, the trade body said in a statement.

Monsoon showers usually cover most parts of Madhya Pradesh by mid-June. However, monsoon has still not entered the state this year, according to state-run India Meteorological department.

tags #Economy #monsoon #SEA #Soybean

