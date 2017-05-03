App
May 02, 2017 11:07 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Six months after note ban, Telangana tops in digital transactions

Data from the IT ministry shows Telangana clocking 5900 e-transactions per 1000 people, with Kerala and Andhra Pradesh registering 4300 and 4100 respectively.

ByNithya Balakrishnan

Nearly six months after the government announced its demonetisation drive, the southern states of Telangana, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh lead the country in digital transactions.

State governments have been working overtime to get people to pay digitally, encouraging citizens to pay even utility bills online and transferring welfare scheme payments directly into beneficiary accounts, meaning the rural population has also jumped aboard the cashless bandwagon.

