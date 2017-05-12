Shriram General looks to expand its presence in non-motor business

Private general insurance company Shriram General is looking to expand its presence in the non-motor insurance space. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Neeraj Prakash, Managing Director of Shriram General Insurance, said that they will increase their focus on other segments.

“About 12.5 percent of our book is from the non-motor business. While there is stiff competition, we are looking at expanding in the Tier 2, 3 towns where we have a strong presence,” he added.

According to data from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), Shriram General collected Rs 2040.53 crore as gross direct premium in FY17 as compared to Rs 1712.27 crore in FY16 showing a growth of 19 percent.

Prakash said that the major contributor to the industry’s premium growth was crop insurance and health insurance. He added that the crop insurance space has led to an increase in volumes. "We are hopeful that the volume hike in crop insurance continues since the area of coverage will go up as per the budget announcements,” he said.

In terms of the group health insurance segment where Shriram General is not present, he explained that there have been some price corrections that have been reported. There has been a practice of heavy discounts being offered to corporate clients in order to retain their business on the books. This is despite high claims being reported from some of these businesses, where, in fact, the premiums should have gone up.

With a large presence in the rural market, Shriram General is looking to further tap that space. Prakash said that there are looking at creating a niche space for themselves.

In optional travel insurance for Indian Railways’ e-ticket passengers, Prakash said that they have seen a good penetration of the product. Anyone who books a railway ticket online from the IRCTC website can buy this insurance product which will offer an accident cover of Rs 10 lakh for a premium of 92 paise per passenger inclusive of all taxes.

“While the claims are manageable in this space, we are looking for some revisions in premiums,” said Prakash. Going forward, the insurer is also looking to offer electronic cover note which is an insurance document. Prakash added that they will be the first insurer to present it in a digital format.