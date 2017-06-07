Show of autonomy? MPC members decline to meet with Finance Ministry officials

In a terse one-line statement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel today sent out a message that can be seen as underscoring the importance of the central bank’s autonomy.

After a two-day deliberation on Tuesday and Wednesday, the RBI announced a status quo on key interest rate decision by the six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) headed by Patel in the second bi-monthly meeting for 2017-18.

At the post monetary policy conference on the second day of the meeting, when asked about reports of the Finance Ministry meeting with the members of the MPC ahead of the decision, Patel said, “The meeting did not take place and all the MPC members declined the request of the Finance Ministry.”

According to reports, Finance Ministry officials were scheduled to meet the MPC’s external members on June 1, while the meeting with the RBI members and its chief was slated for the following day. The ministry was to be represented by economic affairs secretary, chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian and principal economic adviser Sanjeev Sanyal.

Ahead of key monetary policy decisions, government officials routinely call on the RBI to outline their views on the macroeconomic situation, including growth and inflation. This has been a regular practice even before the MPC was formed, when the FM would call on the governor.

At the policy today, the MPC kept the policy rate unchanged, standing by the same decision for the fourth time in a row, even as the RBI today, downgrading its inflation forecast to 2-3.5 percent for the first half of the current fiscal. It expects consumer price inflation to perk up to to 3.5-4.5 percent thereafter.

After the policy, CEA Subramanian said that while he respects the RBI decision, he saw room to cut rates.

“In this view, not just headline inflation has been running well below the target so far, but even core inflation has declined sharply. In this view, inflation forecast errors by the RBI have been large and systematically one-sided in overstating inflation,” he said.

Subramanian also downplayed the nature of the meeting between Finance Ministry officials and the RBI, saying that such a meeting is not meant to undermine the central bank's integrity. "I think more discussions we all have, the more government can provide inputs."

On the other hand, the MPC was of the view that “premature action” at this stage could risk “disruptive policy reversals later” and lead to loss of credibility. “Accordingly, the MPC decided to keep the policy rate unchanged with a neutral stance and remain watchful of incoming data."

Ahead of the policy meet on June 6 and 7, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said inflation has been under control for long and is likely to remain so on the back of good monsoon and unlikely spike in oil prices.

Pushing for a rate cut, Jaitley said, “Growth and investment need to improve. These are indicators which are available. Any finance minister under these circumstances would like a rate cut, the private sector would like a rate cut. But then when you entrusted it with the MPC, I would rather wait for their decision.”

The government has gone public on several occasions to put forth its expectations from RBI's policies ahead of reviews.

MPC mandate

Under the MPC norms, each member has one vote and in case of a tie, the RBI Governor shall have a casting vote.

External members of the MPC include Chetan Ghate, professor at the Indian Statistical Institute; Pami Dua, director Delhi School of Economics and Ravindra H. Dholakia, professor at IIM-Ahmedabad.

On the other hand, the three RBI members including the Governor are Deputy Governor in charge of monetary policy department Viral Acharya and executive director Michael Patra.

In Wednesday’s policy decision, the MPC voted 5:1 in favour of keeping the rates unchanged with Ravindra Dholakia going against the decision.

Members of the MPC are appointed for a period of four years and shall not be eligible for reappointment.

The MPC was set up by amending the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. It works largely around setting up of key interest rate to meet the inflation target fixed by the government.

Under the agreement with the government, the RBI is committed to anchoring retail inflation at 4 percent (plus/minus 2 percent) and has set itself a target of 5 percent by next March as part of a ‘glide path’ to achieving the median mark.

RBI, Finance Ministry don’t always see eye-to-eye

Though never pronounced, the fissure between the Mint Street (RBI) and the North Block (Finance Ministry) has often been discussed in public.

Previously, both the Finance Ministry and central bank have dispelled such reports as minor disagreements or “conspiracy theories”.

In 2015, on a rift with former Governor Raghuram Rajan, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said he has "a good professional relation” with Rajan and that, “…India by and large loves conspiracy theories”. It was widely reported that Rajan’s second term as the RBI Governor was not extended because of disagreement on demonetisation.

In a book by Rajan’s predecessor former Governor D. Subbarao (05-09-2008 to 04-09-2013) made many mentions of his run-ins with the Finance Ministry.

Prior to Subbarao, Y.V. Reddy too had his share of disagreements and fights with the then Finance Ministers.

However, post the sudden withdrawal of old 500 and 1000 rupee notes on November 8 and RBI being questioned on currency (mis)management, a lot has been said in opinion columns and editorials about the central bank's independence, limited information sharing stance and its competence.

Post demonetisation, RBI employees’ union also wrote him a letter saying staff was “humiliated” by the RBI’s “operational mismanagement” and warning that the bank’s “autonomy and image have been dented beyond repair.”

In January this year, a finance ministry statement had said that “the government fully respects the independence and autonomy of the Reserve Bank of India”.