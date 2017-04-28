Should farm income be taxed or not?

Moneycontrol News

Niti Aayog member Bibek Debroy recently said that agricultural income should be taxed, an idea that the central government said is not under consideration at all.

In its three-year action plan, Niti Aayog had recommended taxing agricultural income. Ramesh Chand, another member of the think tank, had defended the proposal saying recommendation was to plug loopholes to prevent non-agricultural entities evading tax using the agricultural exemptions.

However, the debate on taxing farm income to prevent money-laundering is not new.

Due to its exempt nature, agriculture is seen as a loophole to evade taxes. While many experts, over the years, have demanded closing of this loophole, no step has been taken by any government.

In 2016, an RTI had surfaces indicating how rich people use agriculture tax exemptions to convert black money into white. Agriculture exemptions are used to route black money by non-agricultural entities.

The RTI -- filed by former tax officer Vijay Sharma in 2016 -- had revealed large disparity in tax filings and the actual agriculture data.

RTI Findings:

During 2010-11, agriculture income exceeded gross domestic product 20 times. During this period, agricultural production and area under cultivation remained almost constant.

In 2011, agricultural income of close to Rs 2000 lakh crore was registered for around 6.57 lakh assesses.

Between the period of 2011-12 to 2013-14, assesses reported agricultural income of more than Rs 1 crore.

Only 2 percent of tax assesses declare agricultural income.

There was a rise in agricultural income during the same time when the government had initiated black money probe in foreign accounts.

Between 2007-08 and 2015-16, around 2746 entities including individuals declared agricultural income of minimum Rs 1 crore.

According to records, more than 90 percent of the agricultural land is under marginal farmers who do not file returns.

Contrary to the above figures, agricultural growth in India usually hovers around 3-4 percent. Agriculture production, too, has remained stable at around 14-15 percent of the GDP. Consecutive droughts have also led to fall in yield and farmer suicides in the country.

In response to the PIL, the government had said it is investigation tax evaders.

Money Laundering Via Agriculture

The above shocking data instigated a deeper look into how many people were using agricultural tax exemption for money laundering.

People who wish to launder money obtain land at cheaper rates and do rotations of crop on the land. On just this, people pass off unaccounted cash income as agriculture income.

In many cases, fictitious bills are shown as receipts of agricultural produce and evade tax on profits.

What has Niti Aayog proposed?

The government’s think tank in its three-year plan suggests that farm income could be assessed for tax as a three-year average. This will not help reduce evaders, but it will widen the tax-base for the government.

"On the personal income tax side also exemption should go. On expanding the base on the personal income tax side, other than elimination of exemptions, is to also tax the rural sector, including agriculture income above certain threshold," Debroy said in a press conference.

Excluding income from farming – which is nearly 15 percent of the GDP –forces the government to keep income tax rate high. Taxing farm income could add 0.6 percent to the GDP, according to National Institute of Public Finance & Policy.

Debroy said that tax on farm income can be applied above a threshold just like it is done with personal income. At present, personal tax is levied on income above the threshold of Rs 2.5 lakh.



FM @arunjaitley : I categorically state that the Central Government has no plan to impose any tax on agriculture income .

— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) April 26, 2017

However, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley clarified that the government is not considering taxing farm income.

Niti Aayog, too, distances itself from Debroy and said the comments were his personal opinion and not any recommendation by the body.

In India, taxing farm income is the domain of states. Farm income is not taxed except on income from certain non-farm activities.