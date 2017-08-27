App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Aug 23, 2017 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Several railway projects launched in Odisha

The minister of state for communication and railways launched the railway projects through video conferencing from Rail Sadan at Chandrasekharpur here. Sinha laid the foundation of Road Over Bridge (RoB) at Khetarajpur (Sambalpur) and flagged off a train on electric traction from Sambalpur on newly electrified section of Sambalpur and Jharsuguda.

Several railway projects launched in Odisha

Union minister Manoj Sinha today launched several railway projects and flagged off a train in the newly commissioned electrified section between Sambalpur and Jharsuguda in Odisha.

The minister of state for communication and railways launched the railway projects through video conferencing from Rail Sadan at Chandrasekharpur here. Sinha laid the foundation of Road Over Bridge (RoB) at Khetarajpur (Sambalpur) and flagged off a train on electric traction from Sambalpur on newly electrified section of Sambalpur and Jharsuguda.

This apart, he also launched wi-fi services at Khurda Road railway station. Laying emphasis on passenger amenities at stations and trains, Sinha said that the focus was being given to connect the Railways with unconnected regions.

Replying a question on Railways' alleged delay in implementing the Jeypore-Malkangiri rail line project, Sinha said "Railway will stand on its commitment on different projects including the Jeypore–Malkanagiri Project.

Funds will not be an issue for any projects in this region." Sinha said that projects like Khurda Road-Balangir, Haridaspur-Paradeep and Angul-Sukinda lines were being monitored at the highest levels of the government. Sinha said that he had a firm belief that progress of a state was linked to the progress in Railway infrastructure.

"States like Odisha were neglected in the field of Railways for years together. Hence, priority is now being given to high level of funding to all old/pending projects," he said.

tags #Economy #Manoj Sinha #Odisha #railway projects #Union Minister

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.