Several railway projects launched in Odisha

Union minister Manoj Sinha today launched several railway projects and flagged off a train in the newly commissioned electrified section between Sambalpur and Jharsuguda in Odisha.

The minister of state for communication and railways launched the railway projects through video conferencing from Rail Sadan at Chandrasekharpur here. Sinha laid the foundation of Road Over Bridge (RoB) at Khetarajpur (Sambalpur) and flagged off a train on electric traction from Sambalpur on newly electrified section of Sambalpur and Jharsuguda.

This apart, he also launched wi-fi services at Khurda Road railway station. Laying emphasis on passenger amenities at stations and trains, Sinha said that the focus was being given to connect the Railways with unconnected regions.

Replying a question on Railways' alleged delay in implementing the Jeypore-Malkangiri rail line project, Sinha said "Railway will stand on its commitment on different projects including the Jeypore–Malkanagiri Project.

Funds will not be an issue for any projects in this region." Sinha said that projects like Khurda Road-Balangir, Haridaspur-Paradeep and Angul-Sukinda lines were being monitored at the highest levels of the government. Sinha said that he had a firm belief that progress of a state was linked to the progress in Railway infrastructure.

"States like Odisha were neglected in the field of Railways for years together. Hence, priority is now being given to high level of funding to all old/pending projects," he said.