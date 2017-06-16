Services export flat at $12.9 bn in Apr, import inches up

India's services export was almost flat at USD 12.90 billion in April compared to USD 12.91 billion in the same month last year.

Services import was marginally up at USD 7.22 billion in April 2017 against USD 7.18 billion year ago, according to the RBI data released today.

In the fiscal ended March 2017, the country's total services export grew by 3.4 percent year-on-year to USD 160.68 billion.

Services import -- against which payments were done by India -- was up by 11.4 percent to USD 95.47 billion in 2016-17.

The RBI publishes data on 'India's International Trade in Services' every month and it shows the data for the latest with a lag of 45 days.

The data is provisional initially and undergoes revision when the Balance of Payments (BoP) data is released on a quarterly basis.