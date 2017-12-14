Select Committee yet to prepare final report on Motor Vehicles Bill 2016; states’ autonomy, transportation policy still a concern

The Motor Vehicles Bill 2016, which once voted into law will bring in sweeping changes in the transportation sector, could be delayed further as the Rajya Sabha Select Committee has failed to prepare its final report due to lack of consensus.

Sources told Moneycontrol that the Select Committee met the ministry officials to inform that they would seek an extension in the upper house as the final report addressing concerns of opposition parties was not ready.

The Bill which will amend the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, was passed in the Lok Sabha in 2016 but has remained stuck in Rajya Sabha for want of political consensus. It was decided during the monsoon session that the Bill would be referred to a Select Committee to address the concerns of the opposition states.

“The bill will be referred to a Select Committee,” Nitin Gadkari, union minister for road transport and highways had said on the last day of monsoon session.

He also said that the opposition demanded more time to study the Bill and asked the deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha, PJ Kurien, to take it up during the first week of the next (winter) session. Winter session begins on December 15 and will last till January 5, 2018.

The Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2016 has proposed hefty fines on over-speeding, five-fold increase in fine for rash driving, raising cap for compensation under fatal cases of hit-and-run accidents by the government from Rs 25,000 to Rs two lakh and a ten-fold increase in fine for driving without licence from Rs 500 to Rs 5000 among many other changes.

Sources said that areas that still remain to be addressed are related to registration of vehicles and loss of autonomy by State Transport Units (STU). They said that certain southern states are “not ready to give up STU-based approach in lieu of citizen-centric approach”.

Issues that still remain to be ironed out include registration of vehicle at any place in the state (Section 40), giving dealer the power to register vehicles instead of local registering authority (Section 41, 43 and 44) and Transportation policy (Section 66A).

Section 40 of the amended Bill gives “permission for the registration of vehicles anywhere in the State”, Section 41, 43 and 44 says that “both temporary and permanent registration can be made by the dealer registering the vehicle” and Section 66A “empowers the Central Government to develop a National Transportation Policy”.

Transport ministers of the opposition states said that all of the above clauses would lead to loss of power by state governments and could lead to revenue loss as well.

Officials from the ministry, however, clarified that none of the decision would lead to revenue loss or would take powers away from the state governments.

Another official said that “states are reluctant to lose their source of illegal income… it’s a case of corruption”.

It was, however, learnt that the Select Committee is expected to “complete its final report by the end of December” and the Bill could be put to vote early next year.

“The (winter) session is till January 5. If the report is completed by December, it could be placed in the House in January,” sources from the ministry said.

The union minister has been pressing for early passage of the Bill in Rajya Sabha as he believes that the reforms would inculcate discipline and would reduce accidents by 50 percent.