Seek out an insurance ombudsman for compensation up to Rs 30 lakh for disputes

The Insurance Ombudsman can now award compensation up to Rs 30 lakh for any disputes related to claims/grievance in an insurance policy.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in a circular has said that any person who has a grievance against an insurer can approach an Insurance Ombudsman for redressal of any grievance arising out of an insurance policy.

These grievances include delay in settlement of claims, any partial or total repudiation of claims by the insurer, disputes over premium paid or payable or misrepresentation of policy terms and conditions. Even servicing related grievances can be brought to the notice of the ombudsman.

Earlier, compensation up to Rs 20 lakh could be awarded by the ombudsman. However, the complaint has to be filed within one year.

While there is a fixed jurisdiction for every ombudsman, there is a dearth of Insurance Ombudsman across offices in the country. Even as old ombudsman officials retire, the pace of appointing new officials has been slow.

The complaint shall be made in writing on a plain paper, duly signed by the complainant. It will state clearly the name and address of the complainant, the name of the branch or office of the insurer against whom the complaint is made, the facts giving rise to the complaint, supported documents if any, the nature and extent of the loss caused to the complainant and the relief sought from the Insurance Ombudsman.

In case both parties agree for mediation, the Ombudsman gives his recommendation within one month; otherwise, he gives a decision within 3 months from the date of receipt of all requirements from complainant.

Only if an insurer does not respond within one month of receipt of the complaint, can an individual approach the Insurance Ombudsman. Insurance officials said that majority of the cases at the ombudsman office are decided in favour of the insured person. No fee or charges are to be paid to the ombudsman for availing their services.

The insurance company has to comply with the decision of the Insurance Ombudsman within 30 days from the date of receipt. However, if the consumer does not accept this decision, they can approach the consumer forum seeking a better compensation.