App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jun 22, 2017 06:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi puts 25% public float matter back in govt's court

As per guidelines of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), government stake in PSUs should be 75 per cent or less by August 2017.

Sebi puts 25% public float matter back in govt's court

Markets regulator Sebi has ruled out any "abeyance" of 25 per cent public float norm deadline for PSUs and said it cannot decide on extending the time limit and wants the government to take a decision.

As per guidelines of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), government stake in PSUs should be 75 per cent or less by August 2017.

"There is a proposal from the (central government's) department of investment and public asset management that the August 2017 deadline will be too close (for all PSUs to bring down government holding to a maximum of 75 per cent). They have brought up some arguments.

"However, extension of the deadline cannot be done at Sebi's level. The issue has been referred to the finance ministry, which will take a view on that. The deadline is not in abeyance. The ministry needs to take a view on this," Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said.

Earlier, the finance ministry had requested Sebi to extend the August deadline for PSUs to meet 25 per cent public float norm as it mulls various options to pare government stake in state-run banks.

There are some public sector banks (PSBs) wherein the government holding is above 75 per cent. Post second round of capital infusion in March, the government stake in some more banks could go beyond 75 per cent.

tags #Banks #Economy #PSU #Rupee #SEBI

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.