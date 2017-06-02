Sebi asks Yes Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank to explain divergences in bad loans: Report

Moneycontrol News

Three of the country’s major private sector banks – ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Yes Bank – have reportedly been asked by the Securities and Exchange Board of India to explain the reason behind the huge deviation in their bad loans compared to the RBI’s assessment.

In their respective annual reports, Yes and ICICI included these deviation in the “notes to accounts” section as per RBI norms directing banks to disclose such deviations above 15 percent in their books. Axis, which is yet to make the annual report public, disclosed the divergence in an investor call. In an emailed response to the Mint, a Yes Bank spokesperson said “the divergences identified by the RBI, as part of the annual risk-based supervision (RBS) were advised (marked as) to be kept confidential.”

Separately, Yes Bank, which had also been approached by the National Stock Exchange seeking an explanation on the same matter, had replied saying it had complied with all the requisite listing regulations as well as adhered to RBI regulations. NSE is likely to seek similar clarifications from ICICI and Axis too.

Rival exchange BSE, however, believes disclosures made by the banks in their annual reports and results are adequate. “In the specific instances of Yes Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, it may be noted that the auditors have not raised any qualifications to the financial results. All three banks have included reference to the RBI circular in the notes to accounts,” BSE said.

The difference in opinion on the matter between NSE and BSE stems from the fact that the audit reports are not qualified. The SEBI’s listing obligation and disclosure requirement suggest any variation in declared numbers needs to be pointed out by auditors and followed up with a clarification from the management and auditor.