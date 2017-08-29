App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Aug 28, 2017 12:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Schemes like Jan Dhan gave wings to millions of aspirations: PM Modi

On the completion of three years of the Jan Dhan Yojana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the government has given "wings to millions of aspirations" through this scheme as also the social security schemes, Mudra yojana and Stand-Up India programme.

He said the government’s efforts to bring about a qualitative and transformative change in the lives of the poor and marginalised continue with "immense vigour".

"Today, Jan Dhan Yojana completes 3 years. I congratulate the crores of people, particularly the poor, who benefitted from this initiative," Modi tweeted. "Jan Dhan Revolution is a historic movement to bring the poor, downtrodden and marginalised into the financial mainstream,” he added.

In another tweet, he said, "Through Jan Dhan Yojana, social security schemes, MUDRA & Stand-Up India, we have given wings to millions of aspirations.”

Yesterday, the prime minister had said that 30 crore new families have got Jan Dhan accounts in which almost Rs 65,000 crore have been deposited.

He had said he felt "a great sense of fulfilment that within three years, the last man on the fringes of the society has become a part of the mainstream economy of the country."

tags #Economy #India #Jan Dhan Yojana #MUDRA Yojana #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister #Stand up India

