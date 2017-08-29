Schemes like Jan Dhan gave wings to millions of aspirations: PM Modi

On the completion of three years of the Jan Dhan Yojana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the government has given "wings to millions of aspirations" through this scheme as also the social security schemes, Mudra yojana and Stand-Up India programme.

He said the government’s efforts to bring about a qualitative and transformative change in the lives of the poor and marginalised continue with "immense vigour".



Today, Jan Dhan Yojana completes 3 years. I congratulate the crores of people, particularly the poor, who benefitted from this initiative. pic.twitter.com/rV3wpc7Zi4

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2017

"Today, Jan Dhan Yojana completes 3 years. I congratulate the crores of people, particularly the poor, who benefitted from this initiative," Modi tweeted. "Jan Dhan Revolution is a historic movement to bring the poor, downtrodden and marginalised into the financial mainstream,” he added.



#JanDhanRevolution is a historic movement to bring the poor, downtrodden & marginalised into the financial mainstream. pic.twitter.com/Np8jFpaTHB August 28, 2017





Through Jan Dhan Yojana, social security schemes, MUDRA & stand up India, we have given wings to millions of aspirations. #JanDhanRevolution

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2017

Yesterday, the prime minister had said that 30 crore new families have got Jan Dhan accounts in which almost Rs 65,000 crore have been deposited.

He had said he felt "a great sense of fulfilment that within three years, the last man on the fringes of the society has become a part of the mainstream economy of the country."