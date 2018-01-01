App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 01, 2018 02:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

SCCL targets 85 mn tonnes coal production in next 5 years

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), a state-owned miner, today said it expects the coal production to touch 85 million tonnes per annum in the next five years as it plans to open up 12 new mines.

According to a statement issued by SCCL, the miner transported 46.7 million tonnes of coal as on December 2017 against 42.7 million tonnes for the first nine months of the previous fiscal. The production was pegged at nearly 42 million tonnes.

"During the past three years (since the formation of Telangana), SCCL has been showing an average growth of 7 per cent. As many as 12 new mines will be opened up and with that the production will touch 85 million tonnes in the next five years," SCCL's Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar said.

He further expressed hope that the production and coal dispatches may touch 2.10 lakh tonnes and 2.15 lakh tonnes a day, respectively, during the next three months.

In the wake of the Telangana government's decision to supply 24-hour free power to agricultural pump sets in the state from today, the PSU is geared up to supply coal to all the power plants which have tie-ups for fuel supply, he added.

tags #coal #Economy #India #SCCL

