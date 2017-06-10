SC upholds linking Aadhaar to PAN, orders relaxation in penalty provisions

Moneycontrol News

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the law of linking Aadhaar number with the Permanent Account Number (PAN) while filing Income Tax return (I-T) and also for applying for new PAN card.

The apex court, however, said that those who do not have an Aadhaar card can still file their I-T returns with their PAN. However, those who have an Aadhaar will need to link it to the PAN.

The apex Court, however, gave a partial relief to those who do not have an Aadhaar card for the time being until the larger bench decides on the issue of privacy.

Here are the key developments from the SC ruling:

> The ruling allows people without Aadhaar card to file their tax returns, while making it clear for those who have an Aadhaar to link it with their PAN.

> The Centre in its affidavit said that 95 percent of the population of 115 crore already have Aadhaar.

> While Aadhaar is not needed for I-T returns, it is still applicable for welfare schemes.

> The SC said that the government cannot invalidate the PAN card if a person has enrolled for UID, but has not received it. It has also asked Parliament to relax penalties on people for not following the Aadhaar disclosure rules.

> The Court also upheld that Parliament was fully competent to enact such law and its authority was not diluted by the orders of this Court.

> SC also asked government take steps to prevent unauthorised leakage of data and suggested severe penalties on those found culpable of leaking details.

> The bench also noted that Aadhaar introduction is one of the key measures to curb the menace of black money and corruption in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)