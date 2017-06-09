SBI's exposure to top 20 large borrowers narrows by 22% in FY17

Moneycontrol News

In a sign that large corporate lending is being cut to size at India's largest lender, State Bank of India's (SBI) exposure of loans to top 20 largest borrowers declined by 22 percent to Rs 1.82 lakh crore in FY17. This accounted for 11.19 percent of total loans.

In the previous year, this number stood at Rs 2.34 lakh crore, accounting for 15.5 percent of total loans, SBI said in its Annual Report for 2016-17.

Additionally, the total exposure to top four NPA (non-performing asset) accounts also dipped to Rs 21,901.5 crore in FY17 as compared to Rs 26,863.5 crore a year ago, the annual report showed.

This may be due to lowering of exposure to the stressed sectors operated by large companies and higher recovery of loans during FY17, which was close to Rs 12,000 crore of its bad loans, 22 percent higher than in the previous year.

SBI's lending towards the troubled engineering, infrastructure, telecom and textile industries, which have large projects, showed a decline while focus increased on automobiles, services and relatively smaller retail loans.

Loans to telecom, roads and port sectors showed a decline of 12.2, 15.6 and 9.1 percent, respectively, while lending to the services sector showed the highest growth, of 37.7 percent to Rs 1.49 lakh crore.

Also, the top 20 largest borrowers' exposure was much higher than the top 20 largest depositors, whose total deposits stood at Rs 1.25 crore. The deposits of the 20 depositors had increased by 9.6 percent in FY17 from a year ago.

The country's largest lender and now among the top 50 global banks posted total advances growth of 7 percent at Rs 15.7 lakh crore as on March end 2017, up from Rs 14.64 lakh crore.

Total deposits were higher by a much bigger margin of 18 percent at Rs 20.45 lakh crore, up from Rs 17.30 lakh crore.

NPAs rise in MSME, large corporates

Among the NPAs, the exposure reduced in all sectors barring the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and large industries, which saw a spike in bad loans.

In the priory sector, NPAs to the MSME and large sectors rose to 14.78 percent from 12.73 percent.

On the other hand, NPAs in the agriculture, services and personal loans reduced from the previous year.

The bank's absolute slippages in the year FY17 at Rs 43,374 crore were lower than what it reported in the previous fiscal at Rs 64,198 crore.

However, SBI’s gross bad loans or NPAs as a percentage of its loan book marginally went up to 6.9 percent as of March this year from 6.5 percent in March 2016.

With the government's effort to up the ante on getting more resolutions, SBI may further lower its exposure to troubled sectors and also diversify it further to mitigate risks.