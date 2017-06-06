SBI targets 10 lakh farmers via its all-India meet on Thursday to boost agri loans

Moneycontrol News

In a move to increase its farm loans, State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, will organise a farmers’ meeting across 15,500 rural and semi-urban branches on Thursday, June 8.

During the meet, branches will receive applications for fresh loans as well as for renewal or enhancement of existing loans. The bank hopes to reach out to atleast 10 lakh farmers through this nation-wide farmers’ meet on the day, SBI said in a statement.

“In view of the upcoming Kharif season, we have instructed branches to actively pursue lending to farmers in line with the scale of finance fixed for various crops. For crop loans up to Rs 3 lakh, the effective interest rate is only 4 percent per annum, if the repayment is made on time. As the MET department has predicted normal monsoon, we expect credit off-take to be good this season,” said Rajnish Kumar, Managing Director - National Banking Group, SBI.

Amid farm loan waivers announced in two states (Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra) at a time when the farm sector is going through a period of stress in various other states of the country as well, SBI has initiated steps to reach out to the farmers.

SBI's market share under agricultural finance has increased to 29 percent, the bank said.

As on March 31, 2017, SBI had reported a growth of Rs 9,300 crore or 7.5 percent under agriculture financing with the portfolio at Rs 134,725 crore.

Post merger, SBI had a total loan outstanding of Rs 2,70,000 crore in the agriculture segment. This mega meet is an attempt by SBI to come closer to the farmers.

The public sector bank had also initiated schemes for One-Time Settlement of SME and agri term loans aiding repayments by the borrowers. The non-performing assets (NPA) also reduced as a percentage of total advances to the segment at 5.53 percent (Rs 7,455 crore) in FY17 from 6.93 percent (Rs 8,687 crore) in FY16.

The bank's various loan products under agriculture portfolio like produce marketing loan, tractor loan have helped the lender distribute its risk and improve its asset quality.

Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya, in her presentation post results said, “The impact of Uttar Pradesh farm loan waiver is likely to be Rs 2,800 crore. This includes Rs 400 crore of NPAs."

Agriculture had witnessed a growth of 4.1 percent last year in the country and the trend is likely to continue, Kumar added.