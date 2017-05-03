SBI Life Q4 net profit up 31%

Moneycontrol News

Private life insurer SBI Life Insurance showed a 31 percent rise in its net profit to Rs. 336 crore in Q4 of financial year 2016-17, as compared to Rs 256 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

SBI Life’s individual new business premium (annualised premium equivalent or APE) rose by 40 percent at Rs 2,213 crore in Q4 of FY16-17 as compared with Rs 1,586 crore for the same period last year.

For the FY17, SBI Life reported a net profit of Rs 955 crore, an increase of 11 percent compared to last year’s net profit of Rs 861 crore.

In a press statement, SBI Life said that it became the first private life insurer to cross Rs. 10,000 crore in New Business Premium. The New Business Premium for FY16-17 grew by 43 percent to Rs. 10,144 crore.

The Individual New Business premium (APE Basis) rose to Rs 5,936 crore in FY16-17, recording a phenomenal growth of 39 percent compared with Rs. 4,276 crore in FY 2015-16. APE refers to sum of regular premiums and 10 percent of single premiums.

Arijit Basu, MD & CEO, SBI Life, said, “With 39 percent growth in the Individual New Business premium (APE Basis), we have entered the 17th successful year of operation and command more than one fifth of the private life insurance market.”

Basu added that their primary commitment is to customers and during the year the insurer has improved its death claim settlement ratio to 98 percent and further reduced complaints related to misselling to 0.20 percent of the policies sold.

The insurer’s net worth increased to Rs. 5,552 crore from Rs 4,733 crore in the last fiscal. Their total Assets Under Management (AUM) grew by 22 percent to Rs. 97,737 crore as on March 31, 2017, from Rs. 79,828 crore as on March 31, 2016.