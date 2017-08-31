SBI gets richer with gold from Tirupati temple in its vaults

Moneycontrol News

State bank of India has become richer as the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which governs the Lord Venkasteswara hill shrine in Karnataka, has deposited 2,780 kg gold in its vaults on August 28.

The deposit was made under the long term deposit scheme in lieu with the Gold Monetization Scheme. TTD will get an interest of 2.5 percent on the deposit made for 12 years.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had introduced the Gold Monetization Scheme during the Union Budget of 2015-2016. He stated that Indian stock of gold crossed 20000 tonnes but not much of the gold was traded or monetized.

The new Gold Monetization Scheme which replaced Gold Deposit and Gold Metal Loan Schemes gave the depositor a chance to earn interest on their metal accounts and jewellers could obtain loans on their gold accounts.

Under the new scheme, the gold could be deposited for a minimum period of 1 year and the minimum quantity of gold is pegged at a minimum of 30 grams. There are three tenures of deposit - short term for 1-3 years of deposit, the medium term for 5-7 years of deposit and long term for 12-15 years of deposit.

When a customer gets gold to a bank, it gets deposited after the quantity and quality are verified. The interest is received on the exact amount of gold credited to the account and the deposited gold is lent to jewellers at an interest rate higher than that of the customer. All interest rates are valued in gold.

The customer has the option of either taking cash or gold in redemption but it must be specified at the time of deposit.