App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Aug 31, 2017 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI gets richer with gold from Tirupati temple in its vaults

The deposit was made under the long term deposit scheme in lieu with the Gold Monetization Scheme.

SBI gets richer with gold from Tirupati temple in its vaults

Moneycontrol News 

State bank of India has become richer as the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which governs the Lord Venkasteswara hill shrine in Karnataka, has deposited 2,780 kg gold in its vaults on August 28.

The deposit was made under the long term deposit scheme in lieu with the Gold Monetization Scheme. TTD will get an interest of 2.5 percent on the deposit made for 12 years.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had introduced the Gold Monetization Scheme during the Union Budget of 2015-2016. He stated that Indian stock of gold crossed 20000 tonnes but not much of the gold was traded or monetized.

The new Gold Monetization Scheme which replaced Gold Deposit and Gold Metal Loan Schemes gave the depositor a chance to earn interest on their metal accounts and jewellers could obtain loans on their gold accounts.

Under the new scheme, the gold could be deposited for a minimum period of 1 year and the minimum quantity of gold is pegged at a minimum of 30 grams. There are three tenures of deposit - short term for 1-3 years of deposit, the medium term for 5-7 years of deposit and long term for 12-15 years of deposit.

When a customer gets gold to a bank, it gets deposited after the quantity and quality are verified. The interest is received on the exact amount of gold credited to the account and the deposited gold is lent to jewellers at an interest rate higher than that of the customer. All interest rates are valued in gold.

The customer has the option of either taking cash or gold in redemption but it must be specified at the time of deposit.

To know more: 7 Things to know about the Gold Monetization Scheme

tags #Business #Economy #India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.