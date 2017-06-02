SBI approves 100MW of Grid-Connected Rooftop Solar Projects

Moneycontrol News

The State Bank of India (SBI) today announced financing of rooftop solar projects worth Rs. 400 crore with private developers.

This would add at least 100 MW of rooftop solar capacity to the grid, and is a significant step towards meeting the government’s target for 40 GW of rooftop solar installations.

SBI has availed loan of USD 625 million from the World Bank for on-lending to viable Grid-Connected Rooftop Solar PV (GRPV) projects undertaken by photo-voltaic (PV) developers, ggregators and end-users, for installation of rooftop solar systems on the rooftops of commercial, institutional and industrial buildings.

Implementation of the programme by SBI will support the installation of more than 600 MW of rooftop solar capacity, a World Bank statement said.

With the World Bank funded capacity development programme, SBI is making efforts to expand and incentivize the market for rooftop solar power by way of low cost financing, the statement said.

“Financing is being provided to those with sound technical capacity, relevant experience, and creditworthiness, meeting SBI standards,” the statement said.

Developers that the SBI will be financing under this programme include Azure Power, Amplus, and Cleanmax among others. The capacity of the projects and programs financed range from 25kWp to 16MW.

“As the largest Bank in India, SBI is committed to finance renewable energy projects to support the Government of India in realising its renewable energy targets. With the World Bank loan, SBI aims at developing the nascent rooftop solar market. As a tropical country, India has a huge potential to be the leader in the rooftop solar space,” said Karnam Sekar, Deputy Managing Director, SBI.

“In order to accelerate demand for rooftop solar systems in the market, SBI has developed financing models that will provide loans at a very competitive pricing with long tenor. Several capacity building measures and awareness programs are being undertaken to sensitize operating functionaries. So far,

SBI has sanctioned GRPV projects with aggregate capacity of 100 MW, and proposals are in the pipeline with aggregate capacity of around 125 MW. Going forward, off-take of loan would accelerate as awareness builds up in the market for grid-connected solar rooftop,” he added.

Aided by government policy and declining costs, rooftop solar has the potential to transform the energy sector.

“Through this project and others like it, tens of millions of electricity customers will eventually be able to generate part of their own electricity needs from one of the cleanest sources of energy available,” said Riccardo Puliti, Senior Director, World Bank.

India is one of the lowest per capita consumers of electricity in the world. Over 200 million people remain unconnected to the electricity grid, and those who are, continue to face frequent disruptions. Power shortages also affect industrial output with many industries and manufacturers relying on expensive and polluting diesel-based back-up power supplies.

Despite energy shortages, and the high cost of backup supply, rooftop solar PV systems have not yet become widespread in India.

This is primarily due to the lack of adequate financing, unfamiliar technology and low consumer awareness. Until now, those that wanted to install rooftop solar PV systems had to pay the full cost up-front. The total capacity of rooftop solar, therefore, remains low.