Salaried class shouldn’t be paying taxes, says RSS-backed Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh

RSS affiliated labour union chief has said what every salaried person wants: to not pay taxes.

Brijesh Upadhyay, general secretary of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, said salaried class employees shouldn’t be paying taxes. He said such a thing can be achieved if only best practices are followed.

“The rules and regulations in India are such that we make the salaried class pay taxes, which shouldn’t be the case. What businessmen earn is income which is subject to taxation, what salaried class earns is remuneration in exchange of services provided. This shouldn’t be taxed,” said Upadhyay.