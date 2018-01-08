App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 08, 2018 04:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rural economy, monsoons to boost FMCG cos in 2018: Report

With a few state elections and expected populist budget, the rural sector is anticipated to be prime beneficiary. This, coupled with improving macros and good monsoon after two consecutive droughts, also augur well, said the report on the consumer good sector brought by Edelweiss.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In the next 12 months, consumer goods companies would see a revival, both in volume and margin terms, with an anticipated revival in the rural sector, said a report.

With a few state elections and expected populist budget, the rural sector is anticipated to be prime beneficiary. This, coupled with improving macros and good monsoon after two consecutive droughts, also augur well, said the report on the consumer good sector brought by Edelweiss.

"After four quarters of muted growth, the consumer goods sector is likely to clock high single to low double digit volume growth in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal, the report said.

Volumes of consumer goods companies, which rebounded marginally from GST-related destocking in the July-September quarter of current fiscal, are likely to see near normalcy, it added.

related news

Rural markets are recovering, albeit at a slower pace, the report noted.

Gross margin expansion will be soft since companies have hardly taken price hikes and have in fact cut prices due to reduced GST rates, it added.

"Partially, companies will start spending on advertising," the report noted. However, cost rationalisation should aid EBITDA margin expansion.

The report said the sector revenue growth will revive from the second half of the current financial year. "With GST pangs largely behind, volumes of most companies to clock high single to low double digit growth."

Paint companies are likely to clock high single digit to low double digit volume growth aided by demand levers as well as soft base, it said.

Prices of raw materials like copra, monomers and menthol, among others, have remained elevated. Prices of other raw materials like sugar, wheat flour and milk have remained flat to slightly declining, the report said.

"To offset rising raw material cost, companies have not been able to take required price hikes, resulting in some gross margin compression. With cost rationalisation, calibrated EBITDA margin expansion can be expected," it noted.

tags #Economy #FMCG #India #monsoon

most popular

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.