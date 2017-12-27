Rural development ministry targets 1 cr homes by March 2019 ----is it realistic?

Secretary of the central government’s rural development ministry, Amarjeet Sinha, says the ministry is aiming to deliver 1 crore houses by the end of March 2019 under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in rural areas where the shortage is little less than 3 crore, says a Business Standard report.

However, the target may be difficult to achieve considering the progress report of 2016-17 and the current year. The website of Ministry of Rural Development shows the government has completed building 2,37,355 houses with a target of 32,10,289 houses in the current year. A total of 23,46,200 beneficiaries have been registered.

The gap between government’s target and project completion remains pretty much the same in 2016-17. While the total target of the Centre was 42,98,620 houses, only 10,37,277 lakh houses were completed.

Sinha is looking at a target of 51 lakh houses by end of March 2018, which means the ministry has only four months to achieve this goal. While Sinha is very confident on fulfilling the target after citing the current progress report, it could be a tall ask for the Centre considering the number of houses built last year and in 2017-2018.

The PMAY scheme was launched to address the housing shortage in the country and it had replaced previous government’s Indira Awaas Yojana. But a look at the progress report of the present scheme signals to the same pace that the earlier government’s scheme had.

In Uttar Pradesh last year, only 4,957 houses were built with a target of 575,258 homes. And this year out of 396,594 target, 247 houses were built. The difference between the target and completion is more or less the same in other states as well.