you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 13, 2017 06:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee falls by 4 paise to end at 64.44 vs US dollar

The pound sterling also finished higher at Rs 86.10/12 at the close of the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market on Wednesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The rupee on Wednesday declined by 4 paise to end at Rs 64.44/45 per dollar against the previous close of 64.40/41.

The pound sterling also finished higher at Rs 86.10/12 at the close of the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market on Wednesday.

Following are the interbank forex and RBI rates:

(In Rs per unit) Unit Interbank RBI Reference US Dollar 64.44/45 US Dollar Rs 64.4525 Pound Sterling 86.10/12 Euro Rs 75.7768 Euro 75.66/68 Japanese Yen (100) 56.87/89.

tags #Business #currency #Economy #FOREX #India

