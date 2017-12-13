Rupee falls by 4 paise to end at 64.44 vs US dollar

The rupee on Wednesday declined by 4 paise to end at Rs 64.44/45 per dollar against the previous close of 64.40/41.

The pound sterling also finished higher at Rs 86.10/12 at the close of the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market on Wednesday.

Following are the interbank forex and RBI rates:

(In Rs per unit) Unit Interbank RBI Reference US Dollar 64.44/45 US Dollar Rs 64.4525 Pound Sterling 86.10/12 Euro Rs 75.7768 Euro 75.66/68 Japanese Yen (100) 56.87/89.