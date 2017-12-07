Rs 5580 cr loan amount disbursed on Wednesday: Maharashtra CM

The Maharashtra government processed 16,98,110 loan accounts under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman scheme and disbursed Rs 5580 crore, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Simultaneously, the government also cleared 6,05,505 loan accounts amounting to Rs 4,673 crore under One Time Settlement (OTS), Fadnavis said in a statement issued here.

Till date, the government has cleared approximately 41 lakh accounts amounting to Rs 14,864 crore while Rs 4,673 crore has been disbursed as OTS.

"So a total of Rs 19,537 crore has been disbursed," he said.

While the total number of loan accounts received through applications stood at approximately 77 lakh, around 69 lakh accounts were processed by the government after excluding duplications and erroneous data.

The process will further continue till the last account of eligible farmer is settled, Fadnavis said.

Buckling under unprecedented protests by farmers, the state government had announced a farm loan waiver of Rs 34,022 crore in June this year.