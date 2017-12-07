App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 07, 2017 09:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rs 5580 cr loan amount disbursed on Wednesday: Maharashtra CM

Simultaneously, the government also cleared 6,05,505 loan accounts amounting to Rs 4,673 crore under One Time Settlement (OTS), Fadnavis said in a statement issued here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra government processed 16,98,110 loan accounts under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman scheme and disbursed Rs 5580 crore, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Simultaneously, the government also cleared 6,05,505 loan accounts amounting to Rs 4,673 crore under One Time Settlement (OTS), Fadnavis said in a statement issued here.

Till date, the government has cleared approximately 41 lakh accounts amounting to Rs 14,864 crore while Rs 4,673 crore has been disbursed as OTS.

"So a total of Rs 19,537 crore has been disbursed," he said.

While the total number of loan accounts received through applications stood at approximately 77 lakh, around 69 lakh accounts were processed by the government after excluding duplications and erroneous data.

The process will further continue till the last account of eligible farmer is settled, Fadnavis said.

Buckling under unprecedented protests by farmers, the state government had announced a farm loan waiver of Rs 34,022 crore in June this year.

tags #Devendra Fadnavis #Economy #India #loan #Maharashtra Government

most popular

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.