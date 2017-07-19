App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jul 19, 2017 07:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rs 20 notes in Mahatma Gandhi 2005 series to be out soon: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India will shortly issue bank notes of denomination Rs 20 in Mahatma Gandhi series 2005 that will be similar in design to those currently in circulation.

Rs 20 notes in Mahatma Gandhi 2005 series to be out soon: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India will shortly issue bank notes of denomination Rs 20 in Mahatma Gandhi series 2005 that will be similar in design to those currently in circulation.

The new notes will be bearing inset letter 'S' in the number panel and signature of Governor Urjit R Patel, the RBI said in a notification on Wednesday.

Both the number panels will have inset letter 'S', the RBI said, adding that the design of these banknotes to be issued now is similar in all aspects to the Rs 20 banknotes in the same series issued earlier.

"All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 20 issued by the Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender," the RBI added.

tags #Companies #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.