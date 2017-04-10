App
Apr 07, 2017 02:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rs 141.13 cr worth of new Rs 2000, Rs 500 notes seized: FM

Of this amount, Rs 110 crore was seized by the IT Department, Rs 4.54 crore seized by ED, Rs 26.21 crore by the CBI and Rs 38 lakh by the DRI, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said during Question Hour.

The Income Tax department, Enforcement Directorate and other agencies have seized Rs 141.13 crore worth of new currency notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 crore while acting in different parts of the country, Lok Sabha was informed today.

Of this amount, Rs 110 crore was seized by the IT Department, Rs 4.54 crore seized by ED, Rs 26.21 crore by the CBI and Rs 38 lakh by the DRI, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said during Question Hour.

"All new Indian currency notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 denominations seized by the ED are deposited in SBI or any nationalised banks so that they come back in circulation," he said.

Jaitley said all government agencies including ED, CBI, IT Department and Department of Revenue Intelligence have pan-India presence with requisite officials posted in headquarters, various zonal and regional units to conduct actions against blackmoney hoarders.

tags #Arun Jaitley #blackmoney #currency notes #Economy #Enforcement Directorate #Finance Minister #Income Tax Department

