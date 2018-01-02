Roads ministry manages to construct only 5,000 km in 8 months vs target of 15,000 km in FY18

The roads ministry (MoRTH), which has set an ambitious target of constructing 15,000 km for the financial year 2017-18, has so far been able to manage to construct only 4,944 km of road as of November 2017.

The ministry has managed to construct highway at an average rate of 20.26 km/ day for the eight-month period (April-November) against the set target construction of highway at 41.09 km/day. Going by the current rate of construction, the ministry is likely to construct another 2,451.46 km for the rest of the period.

This leaves the ministry with a mammoth task of constructing 83.10 km/ day to meet the current year target.

The ministry is also likely to miss the target of awarding 25,000 km of road for the current fiscal as it has only managed to award 2917 km of road as of November end.

The only saving grace is the collection of toll revenue by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) at Rs 5,891.20 crore (April-November period) against Rs 8,000 crore for the whole year.

MoRTH is an apex body under the central government which is assigned with the task of formulation and administration of rules relating to road transport, national highways and transport research with a vision to increase the mobility and efficiency of the road transport system in the country.