App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 06, 2017 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Roadmap on oil, gas PSU integration likely this fiscal

The roadmap on consolidation of various Indian oil and gas public sector undertakings should get clear in the current financial year, according to Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan.

Roadmap on oil, gas PSU integration likely this fiscal
Dhirendra Tripathi

Moneycontrol News

The roadmap on consolidation of various Indian oil and gas public sector undertakings should become clear in the current financial year, according to Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan.

"The government has given a roadmap. Companies are talking to each other. We expect roadmap on PSU oil and gas consolidation to be clear in FY18," Pradhan said at Network18's Global Natural Resources Conclave.

The government is keen to create large integrated oil and gas companies in the country in order to have the wherewithal of taking very large projects both in India and abroad. The government has the model of oil and gas giants like Saudi Aramco and Russia's Rosneft to base its ambition on.

Three months back, speculation was rife that the government planned to merge Oil and Natural Gas Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp to create an integrated oil and gas explorer and refiner.

Pradhan said the government was not looking to create only one behemoth but rather have more than one integrated entity.

tags #Business #Dharmendra Pradhan #Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas #Network18's Global Natural Resources Conclave #oil and gas public sector undertakings #roadmap #Rosneft #Saudi Aramco

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.