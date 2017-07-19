App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jul 19, 2017 03:46 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Rising global potash demand puts India's buyers on the back foot as contract talks start

Potash contracts signed by India, one of the world's top buyers of the crop nutrient, help set the global benchmark along with buying by China, the world's biggest consumer. Their contract prices are closely watched by other regional buyers Malaysia and Indonesia.

Rising global potash demand puts India's buyers on the back foot as contract talks start
Farmers

Improved global demand for potash, a widely used fertilizer, will likely lead to India signing more costly import contracts in 2017 than last year, even as the country's demand is set to drop after the government reduced farmer's subsidies in April.

Potash contracts signed by India, one of the world's top buyers of the crop nutrient, help set the global benchmark along with buying by China, the world's biggest consumer. Their contract prices are closely watched by other regional buyers Malaysia and Indonesia.

The two biggest potash producers, Potash Corp of Saskatchewan and Russia's Uralkali, have recently cut output to tighten supply and stem price declines of the nutrient, which helps boost crop quality and yields. Potash Corp said in April that it expects global potash shipments this year to be between 1 million and 3 million tonnes higher than in 2016.

A tighter supply and higher demand balance means India will likely agree to higher a potash contract when the talks begin in the second half of July, said four sources familiar with the negotiations.

"We could agree to a marginal price increase but our efforts will be to keep prices stable at last year's level," said one of the sources, a top Indian negotiator involved in the contract talks, adding that a stronger Indian rupee could offset any actual price rise.

Last week, China agreed to a new potash import contract with Uralkali. The price was set at $230 per tonne, slightly higher than $219 in 2016, according to a source familiar with the deal.

India last year agreed to an import price of $227 per tonne, the lowest level in a decade. The Indian contract price is typically slightly higher than the Chinese price due to a higher freight differential.

The industry sources caution however, that higher contract prices could dent demand, along with the Indian government's decision to reduce domestic potash subsidies.

India cut the subsidy by 20 percent from a year earlier to 7,437 rupees ($115.61) a tonne for the fiscal year 2017/18.

This, coupled with a rise in import prices, may mean Indian fertilizer makers will raise retail prices for farmers, possibly trimming Indian potash demand to 3.5 million tonnes from some 4 million tonnes a year ago, said P.S. Gahlaut, managing director of Indian Potash Ltd (IPL), the country's top potash importer.

tags #China #coal #Economy #Fertilizer #imports #Potash

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.