Rise in market borrowing could pose challenges, says RBI

A rise in market borrowings resulting in accumulation of debt liabilities could pose a major challenge for macroeconomic and financial stability, according to the Reserve Bank of India.

Over the years, market borrowings has been a dominant source of financing the GFD or the Gross Fiscal Deficit.

Fiscal deficit is the difference between total revenue and total expenditure of the government. GFD is the excess of total expenditure including loans net of recovery over revenue receipts (including external grants) and non-debt capital receipts. It is an indication of the total borrowings needed by the government.

Releasing a study on budget of state finances, the RBI said, “The increasing reliance on market borrowing, along with the enabling conditions for additional borrowing by states, poses challenges for the sustainability of state finances as higher state borrowings raise yields and the cost of borrowing.”

As per RBI records, gross market borrowing of states at Rs 381,980 crore in 2016-17 – around 85 percent of GFD – increased by 29.7 percent over the previous year.

In contrast, the contributions of National Small Savings Fund (NSSF), reserve funds, deposits, advances and loans from the Centre have reduced.

The combined gross market borrowings of the Centre and the states increased by 7.1 percent during 2016-17.

State governments face severe resource constraints as their non-debt receipts are often insufficient for fulfilling their developmental obligations. As a result, they resort to market borrowing to bridge the resource gap.

“Over a period of time, such borrowings may result in the accumulation of debt liabilities which, if unchecked, could pose major challenges for macroeconomic and financial stability,” the banking regulator said.

As per ICRA Ratings agency, “The massive rise in market borrowings by the states is due to their higher fiscal deficits, higher repayment burden, exclusion from the national small savings fund (NSSF), higher salary outgo arising from the seventh pay commission awards and the note ban impact on their revenues.”

“Gross market borrowings by the states are likely to rise from Rs 3.7 lakh crore in fiscal 2017 to Rs 4.5 lakh crore in fiscal 2018, which would exert an upward pressure on yields of state development loans (SDL),” Jayanta Roy, group head for corporate sector ratings at the agency.

While the debt liabilities of states increased sharply during 1997-98 to 2003-04, the subsequent consolidation is attributed inter alia to the implementation of Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Acts at the state level during the last decade.

The composition of states’ outstanding liabilities indicates greater reliance on market borrowings over the years – they constituted 69.7 percent of outstanding liabilities of states at end-March 2015 and was budgeted to reach 74.7 percent by end-March 2017.