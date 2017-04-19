Revised refinery MoU to save Rajasthan from losses: Dharmendra Pradhan

The revised MoU signed by HPCL with Rajasthan for the Barmer refinery will save the state from large financial loss that could been suffered under the old "faulty" decision, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

"The previous MoU was not in interest of the state. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje who saved the people from the faulty decision that Congress had taken in haste," he said.

Pradhan said that East India Company had looted the country for several years and the previous refinery MoU would have looted Rajasthan. "We have been saved by large financial loss that Congress had planned," he added.

He charged that the Congress presented wrong facts and neglected benefits of people and took such a decision. When asked who was at fault for the old deal with HPCL, Pradhan said, "Ask Ashok Gehlot whose fault was it. It was a decision taken in haste.

State Assembly election was near and without doing home work, Congress made the announcement and performed ground breaking ceremony without having necessary clearance from the government authorities.”

He assured that the BJP government will commence the work in this financial year taking all required permission to realise the refinery project in desert state. Hitting out at the Congress, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said that it has a record of laying foundation stones to take political mileage and not doing the work on ground.

"People sitting in the opposition have a habit to talk more and work less. But, we are determined that we will work for the people with a motto 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," Raje said. Raje said that the opposition tried to corner the government in Assembly but they were unaware that we were in talks with HPCL for renegotiation.